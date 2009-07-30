Risk and Reward on a French Water Slide: is your business making a splash?

Starting a business is always risky. For those of us who’ve

started successful businesses we’ve had to balance risks and the promise of

rewards. Sometimes you feel the fear but do it anyway, because if you don’t do

it, there will be a part of your life that never gets lived.

There are other risks that we take that seem to have nothing

to do with our work life but the risks we take in our personal lives are

intertwined with the risks we take in our business.

I got to experience what I considered to be a risk, and move

through my fear at a water park in Biot, France with my fifteen-year-old son.

My son has always loved amusement parks and water parks; the scarier the ride,

the better. I’ve developed an intense dislike for both. The bottom line is that

I hate not being in control, and being spun around like a top by an exterior

force that I can’t stop. Just being in a theme park was enough to feel like my

stomach was in my throat.

During our recent trip to France, my son went online and

discovered a water park thirty minutes away. As hard as I tried I couldn’t get

out of taking him there. I warned him that I wouldn’t go on any of the water

rides with him. I went with him knowing I would be bored. I even took a book to

read.

Once we got there, I was impressed at how different this

water park was from ones I’d experienced here in California. It was very clean;

it didn’t feel overcrowded and rushed. I imagined myself going on some of the

slides. I decided I would try going down one and felt comfortable enough

knowing that it would be okay if I changed my mind if it felt too out of

control.

I got my son to go on the slide with me. I summoned all of

my courage, visualized the ride down, turned off my negative thoughts, climbed

the stairs and slid down into the water. I proceeded to several more slides

that were higher and steeper, and each time it got easier and more fun.