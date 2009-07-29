advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Clayton Homes Brings Energy Efficiency, Modular Design to Multi-Family Homes

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
clayton

advertisement

A few months ago, modular home manufacturer Clayton Homes announced the development of the i-house, a single-family prefab dwelling that is 30% more energy efficient than traditional homes. Now Clayton is expanding the efficient modular home concept to multi-family dwellings with its e-living homes, scheduled for construction later this year at Raintree Apartments in West Knoxville, Tennessee.

The multi-family dwellings, built in a partnership with general contractor Empire Construction, will use less than 2% scrap when fabricated in Clayton’s factories–that’s 50% less waste than is used in on-site construction. Each home will also be built using renewable materials.

clayton

No word from Clayton on how much the units will cost, but presumably they will be cheaper than similarly-sized traditional dwellings thanks to savings on construction. Clayton does estimate that residents will save about $450 a year on energy costs since the dwellings feature high-efficiency, toilets, sinks, showers, and windows.

Clayton already has some competition in the multi-family modular home arena–ZETA Communities is working on net-zero prefab housing in Northern California, with installation expected to be finished later this summer.

[Via Jetson Green]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life