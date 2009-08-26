Many academic conferences are little more than venues to present research. But is anybody conducting any research on the research? The Living Knowledge Conference aims to do just that. Held at Queen’s University Belfast, Living Knowledge brings together academic researchers, civil society organizations, and policy makers so that all parties can ensure they’re on the same page, allowing for collaboration between researchers and the cobbling together of a policy agenda. This year’s conference will focus on getting students involved in community research, planning for demographic shifts, sustainable development, and climate change. Because it never hurts to have a plan.