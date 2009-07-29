Identifying Your Needle Movers to Create Financial Freedom!

advertisement

Many people struggle with a lack of focus simply because they aren’t defining their needle movers (and reporting on these as well to create super accountability) and working only on those. It’s vital that everyone on your team identify the 3 activities to focus on RIGHT NOW, and that these are defined based upon your most important goals. For instance, maybe to move your business forward you need to: generate more sales leads, close more sales, train up your team to be self-managed. These would become your three needle movers. It’s important to distill your needle movers to only 3 is because each of these will have plenty of sub-activities surrounding them, and this is a tool to keep you focused and rockin’ toward REAL success.. So stick to three and GET YOUR NEEDLE MOVING!

A Monthly Planning Template to Support Your Needle Movers: Definitely create a Monthly Planning Template to help you stay focused on your own needle movers. Grab a piece of paper and place it lengthwise or open up a new document in Word in “landscape” mode. Now make 4 columns. The first column is labeled RESULT (this is one of your needle movers), the second column is labeled ACTIONS (these are the actions to take to achieve the specific needle moving RESULT), the third column is labeled OWNER (this is the person who is accountable for a given ACTION) and the fourth column is RESOURCES (these are the resources such as web sites, software and other tools or people to help an OWNER complete a given ACTION.) So, left to right the columns are: RESULT ACTIONS OWNER RESOURCES A given RESULT will have usually 3-10 ACTIONS, which may have different OWNERs for each ACTION. There may or may not be RESOURCES for a given ACTION.

Also include a TARGET, MINIMUM and MIND BLOWER for each Needle Moving RESULT. You won’t always achieve the exact result you want. This doesn’t mean you have failed! Heck, a result is a result, and it will move your business forward. The TARGET is what you want, the MINIMUM is what you are willing to accept, the MIND BLOWER is what would absolutely ROCK your world and totally help you to create financial freedom for your business. Other huge benefits of needle movers? The triple A: Accountability, Assignability and Anticipation. And remember, Anticipation = Power! (Because anticipating achieving your needle movers keeps your team excited and united!) Remember, needle movers are what EVERY ONE OF US should be doing. Whether we’re an entrepreneur, an intrapreneur, or the CEO of the biggest biz on the planet. There’s just no way to focus on the revenue-generating success points unless we first DEFINE them and then clear away everything else.

To your continued success! Christine Comaford, Business Accelerator

CEO of Mighty Ventures, Inc. NY Times Best Selling Author http://www.MightyVentures.com