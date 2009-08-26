Many people spend more waking hours with their computers in a given day than they do with their families or friends. Ever wonder exactly how that relationship works? For the folks at INTERACT, that’s the driving question. Understanding how humans and computers interact is key to driving progress in IT departments and design labs around the globe, and this year’s theme of “research and practice” aims to ensure we’re not just talking about making better machines, but that we’re actually doing it.
August 26
INTERACT 2009: 12th IFIP Conference on Human-Computer Interaction
Uppsala, Sweden
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.