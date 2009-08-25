Joint GEWEX-iLeaps Conferences on Climate Change

What’s better than one dry academic conference? If you said “two dry academic conferences,” do read on. iLeaps (also known as the Integrated Land Ecosystem-Atmosphere Processes Study) and GEWEX (the Global Energy and Water Cycle Experiment) will hold parallel conferences this week in Melbourne, hosting joint sessions and shared keynote talks, swapping research and ideas along the way. But while the acronyms may seem boring at face value, don’t get the wrong idea. Both iLeaps and GEWEX are doing important research that will help us understand climate change. It may not sound glamorous, but we’re glad somebody is doing it.