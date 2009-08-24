The theory, architecture, and applications of signal processing will be the primary focus of the 17th European Signal Processing Conference. While we don’t understand exactly what all that entails, we do know some of the brightest minds in European applied mathematics will be convening for four day in the heart of Glasgow, considering new and better applications for and understandings of the sights, sounds, and signals in our everyday lives, and that sounds pretty good to us.
August 24
17th European Signal Processing Conference
Glasgow, Scotland
