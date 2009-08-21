advertisement
75th World Library and Information Congress

By Clay Dillow1 minute Read

The International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions is very quietly holding its 75th international conference in Milan, tackling pressing issues in the field as well as celebrating the library’s role as the base for all human knowledge and the keeper of cultures old and new. Themed “Libraries create futures: building on cultural heritage,” the convention runs through the 27.

August 23
Milan

