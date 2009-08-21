The International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions is very quietly holding its 75th international conference in Milan, tackling pressing issues in the field as well as celebrating the library’s role as the base for all human knowledge and the keeper of cultures old and new. Themed “Libraries create futures: building on cultural heritage,” the convention runs through the 27.
August 23
75th World Library and Information Congress
Milan
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.