‘Inglourious Basterds’ Premiere

Everyone’s seen a World War II flick wherein, having touched upon the lowest depths of human misery and the darkest corners in mankind’s soul, you’re so depressed you can hardly enjoy that the good guys won. This is not that movie. Leave it to director Quentin Tarantino to upend the moral compass, as he asks the audience to cheer the violent exploits of a group of Jewish-American soldiers as they hunt and exterminate Nazis in occupied France. Shot on a rumored $70 million budget, the film packs some big name talent—Brad Pitt’s Lt. Aldo Raine leads the basterds, Mike Myers plays a British general, Sam Jackson narrates—but we’re more interested in seeing The Office’s B.J. Novak in a far more serious role as Inglourious Basterd “The Little Man.”