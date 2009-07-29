Solution to Your State’s Budget Shortfall: The Four-Day Workweek

Like many other states, Utah’s been crushed by budget shortfalls. So they’ve gotten creative: Last August, they began an experiment, putting all government workers on a four-day workweek. They’re not working less, employees still have to put in at least ten hours a day, Monday through Thursday. But guess what? 82% of workers want to stick with the arrangement. And the economic and environmental benefits are significant, as Scientific American reports:

For those workplaces, there’s no longer a need to turn on the lights, elevators or computers on Fridays–nor do janitors need to clean vacant buildings. Electric bills have dropped even further during the summer, thanks to less air-conditioning: Friday’s midday hours have been replaced by cooler mornings and evenings on Monday through Thursday. As of May, the state had saved $1.8 million. …

An interim report released by the Utah state government in February projected a drop of at least 6,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually from Friday building shutdowns. If reductions in greenhouse gases from commuting are included, the state would check the generation of at least 12,000 metric tons of CO2–the equivalent of taking about 2,300 cars off the road for one year.

2,300 cars! Other states, including New York, are considering similar measures. Bradford Plummer, at The New Republic, took the math a bit further: