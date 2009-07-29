The Case for Eating Local, Beautifully Made

Things are just different in Canada. For example: Over there, Hellmann’s–the mayonnaise brand, owned by Unilever–has been flogging a new campaign called Eat Local, Eat Real. And to promote its message of sustainable foods, grown close to where they’re consumed, they’ve produced a doozy of a commercial.







Directed by Steve Gordon of Sons and Daughters, with animations and art direction by Crush of Toronto, the ad brings to life the path that most foods travel before arriving at the plate. According to Gary Thomas, the creative director at Crush that worked on the commercial, the concept wasn’t forced on Hellmann’s–working with their ad agency Ogilvy, they came up with the basic idea. And that set Thomas and his collaborators on something of an odyssey:

We all found the statistics pretty eye opening. I think everyone

involved changed the way we buy our food. Yoho’s wife had a baby girl

in the middle of the project, and I grew a playoff beard which I’ve

been reluctant to shave (just superstitious I guess). Challenges early

on were the levels of legal approval the team at Unilever and Ogilvy

had to go through on all the stats. Everyone wanted to make sure that

the information was fair and irrefutable. All the food in the shoot was

Canadian, which is no small challenge in spring. I don’t think I’ve

ever been hugged by agency and their clients in twenty years in the

business. That was definitely a high point.

Hugged by the agency and the clients?! How very…Canadian?