Should We Pick Our Customers?

I have been thinking for some time about

companies including sustainability credentials in picking who they want as

their customers.

I know, I know, readers who are

sustainability practitioners are thinking now that they would get laughed out

of town (or the office) if they went out to the sales force and told them not

to do business with certain companies. But bear with me on this.

It is not a concept without precedent.

Most companies ask about sustainability credentials in RFPs and many go on to

include those credentials as a component of selecting vendors. With

BT, in our capacity as a vendor, we certainly get asked about it all

the time by potential customers and, as a subject matter expert, I am often

called upon by potential customers to talk about our

activities.

Obviously companies feel in a stronger

position to state requirements as a potential customer than as a vendor, but

from a sustainability perspective why shouldn’t it be important both

directions?

Some businesses do make categorical

statements that they won’t serve customers in specified sectors. Particularly

in the media, PR and advertising world, plenty of companies refuse to take

business from specific sectors that they do not favor (usually the traditional

‘sin’ sectors) and especially with regard to consumer advertising. Newspapers are a good example. There are many that won’t accept ads from tobacco

companies.

And in an indirect way, companies in other

commercial and manufacturing sectors are doing this too. By

launching products that appeal to the sustainability marketplace, whether

energy efficient cars and wind turbines or irrigation and cost effective

healthcare products for developing countries, companies are seeking to attract

customers who have an interest in sustainability.