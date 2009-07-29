Yahoo, Microsoft Deal Gives Bing a Google-Rivaling Turbo Boost

We’ve been hearing dribs and drabs about the negotiations for months now–they were an ongoing event after Yahoo rebuffed Microsoft’s $47.5 billion purchase offer last year. The new deal won’t see any cash changing hands today…instead it’s all about revenue sharing and boosting the money-earning prospects of both companies. In fact, Yahoo predicts that by the time the deal is fully implemented, it’ll result in a $500 million boost to annual operating income, and a $200 million saving in capital expenditure. Yahoo will also get to handle the advertising sales of the venture in the future, using MS Adcenter software and the company’s own programming experts.

But Microsoft arguably gets the better half of the deal–its Bing search engine will now power Yahoo’s search function, albeit largely behind the scenes, since Yahoo is insisting it will “innovate and ‘own’ the user experience on Yahoo! properties, including search.” That effectively consigns Yahoo’s own Search, once trumpeted as a Google-beater but now ranking low in the search engine game, to history. And it places Bing right in the spotlight, since it will be the vehicle supply Yahoo’s millions of users with their search results. Like no other deal before, and possibly unlike any other search engine that’s surfaced over the years, this positions Bing as a serious competitor to Google–still the number one search engine by an enormous margin. As Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer puts it: “This agreement gives us the scale and resources to create the future of search.”

The deal will last ten years, and in that interval MS gets a license to use whatever elements of Yahoo’s search technology it thinks can boost Bing’s search powers. And it exclusively covers the search and ad powers of both companies–in all other areas, “the companies will continue to compete vigorously.”

The one potential barricade to Yahoosoft’s search future is a troubling legal one–it’s just possible that international privacy regulations may limit how much info Yahoo can collect about what its users are searching for and then share with its business partner. That would effectively snuff out one of the more lucrative benefits of the partnership, since it feeds right into tailored advertising opportunities. Both companies are aware of the issue, and the terms of the deal mean both companies are “limiting the data shared between the companies to the minimum necessary.”

But, make no mistake, this deal really is as much about the search engines as it is about advertising–strong personalized search engines boost the reach and relevance of ads, so the two businesses are effectively married. Even Twitter knows the power of search in today’s Internet, as it begins to try to turn its successes into revenue, and has just revamped its Web site landing page so it appears as a real-time search engine, displaying a search box and a dynamic trending topics word cloud.