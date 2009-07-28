Gathering industry leaders, financiers, and policy makers under one roof, Green South Africa will highlight not only the corporate advantages of going green, but the vast opportunities for humanity to create a better place. Acting as a forum for business leaders, experts, and government figures, the convention will provide an opportunity to assimilate technologies, swap some policy expertise, and more or less try to set the players in South Africa’s economy moving in the same direction toward an eco-conscious future.
August 19
Green South Africa Convention
Cape Town
