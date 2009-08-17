Fast History: Michael Phelps’ Eighth Gold Medal in Beijing, 2008

It’s been a rocky—we could even say stoney—year for Michael Phelps, America’s golden boy who last year left Beijing with the most gold medals ever awarded an Olympian in a single games. Riding high after being called the greatest swimmer of all time, Phelps found his way into a very public scandal when photos emerged of the swimmer holding a bong. But America is nothing if not forgiving, especially to its athletes. Not so many months later, the media has forgotten Phelps’ youthful follies and he’s back in the pool. His next big opponent: Shaquille O’Neal. Phelps has agreed to swim against the L.A. Lakers center as part of his new reality television show, Shaq Vs., premiering tomorrow.