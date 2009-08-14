AMC’s ‘Mad Men’ Season 3 Premiere

No show has so perfectly blended postwar Americana, raw sexual tension, office politics, and the five martini lunch quite like AMC’s Mad Men. Season 2 left viewers with enough questions to fill the trunk of a ’62 Cadillac, and while Season 3 doesn’t promise easy answers, it does promise more taboo trysts, more smoke-filled rooms, more lipstick-smudged deceit, and most importantly, more of the mysterious Don Draper, portrayed impeccably by Jon Hamm. Blend 16 Emmy nominations with pitch-perfect set design, add a heaping spoonful of male ego, serve in an office awash in lusty young secretaries, and you’ve got one hell of cocktail. We encourage you to savor it, nevermind that it’s not even lunchtime yet.