Fast History: 80th Anniversary of Babe Ruth’s 500th Homerun

By Clay Dillow1 minute Read

When Babe Ruth became the first player to hit 500 homeruns at Cleveland’s League Park 80 years ago, it was just another day at the office for the oft-smashing Bambino. But for baseball-crazy America, it was ballpark magic. Eight decades later, baseball isn’t doing quite as well. Audiences have declined this season, and while economic woes are partially to blame, there’s also a lack of compelling stories this season; no Barry Bonds controversy, no risen-from-the-ashes Devil Rays, no slugger seeking admittance to the 500 club. But going into the stretch, the tide is turning; division races are white hot in both the NL Central and the AL West, and Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle scored a congratulatory phone call from First Fan Barack Obama after pitching a perfect game a few weeks back. If that’s not a ringing fan endorsement, we don’t know what is.

August 11
