Hertz Squelches That Rental Car Smell with Plant Oil Spray

Most people love the smell of new cars, but rental cars? Not so much. So rental car company Hertz has teamed up with OMI Industries to deploy Fresh Wave IAQ, OMI’s commercial odor abatement product, at 72 North American airport rental sites, 1,000 off-airport sites, and 170 licensee sites.

The biodegradable spray, which is made up of water and plant oils (lime, anise seed, cedar wood, clove), aborbs foul-smelling molecules and breaks them down, unlike other odor-killing sprays that just mask nasty scents. And while other sprays contain irritating chemicals, Fresh Wave is supposedly so mild that OMI’s sales team likes to show off its harmlessness by spraying it into their eyes.

There’s an ulterior motive for using Fresh Wave besides just customer satisfaction: Fresh Wave allows the company to keep cars on the road longer since less downtime is needed for cleaning. It seems like a no-brainer for rental car companies–keep customers happy, save money, and gain green credibility. Could this be the beginning of the end for pine-scented car freshener?

[Via Greenbiz]