Starbucks Flees From its Brand, Yet Again







advertisement

advertisement

Last Friday at 6AM Starbucks officially re-acknowledged its

brand limits. With the opening of “15th Avenue Coffee &

Tea” in Seattle, the company has gone public with the admission that it requires

a new, Mata Hari-brand to accelerate growth.

And while it’s not branded Starbucks, its cannily constructed

environment and studiously bohemian charm are straight from their playbook. After growing to 11,000 stores in the U.S. since 1971, management

obviously decided that despite its scale and successes, Starbucks was

imprisoned by its many controversies: fair-trade issues; mom-and-pop carnage;

corporate homogeneity; the threat of a globalizing steamroller. The Seattle Times reports that 15th Avenue

is “part of a test that will include two more Seattle shops named for their

surrounding neighborhoods.” Seems like

the idea is to dissolve into the community with an innocuous name that encodes

faux localism and hides the corporate dad.

And to expand by similar acts of disappearance. This isn’t the first time that Starbucks has tried to

hide. Back in 1999, they launched their

ill-fated Circadia Coffee House in San Francisco. At the time it was described as: “…graced with antique furnishings, red velvet

curtains and well-worn couches. More than just a place to grab a cup of joe, Circadia

also boasts complete breakfast, lunch and dinner menus; a full liquor bar; live

music; Internet access from many tables and a private meeting place called the

Green Room.”

advertisement

As with 15th Avenue, Circadia was parentally shy: “Circadia doesn’t use any corporate branding. Nor does it

leverage Starbucks’ name in any way. In fact, there are no outwardly visible

signs that the place is even linked to Starbucks, and many patrons don’t have a

clue it’s owned by the coffee powerhouse.” 15th Avenue is reheating the same tropes, making

the same manipulated stab at historicity, manufacturing the same wannabe gemütlichkeit. The Seattle Times notes that is has a

“rustic, old-time coffeehouse vibe” and that: “The 15th Avenue store’s community table, which easily fits

10 to 12 people, has a surface that came from a wooden ship; other wood around

the store was salvaged from a barn. Barbed-wire lampshades above the table were

left to rust — for effect — in Lake Washington…” Who said America can’t make

anything, anymore? We can manufacture

falseness. The store will also feature small batches of coffees and

teas, artisanal cheeses, and live entertainment including music, poetry, and

the achingly trendy “actor line readings.” Much of what’s being introduced in this test store feels

like a delayed reaction to the leaked memo that Howard Schultz wrote in 2007

in which he lamented a “commoditization of the experience.” One example he cited was the philistine move

to automatic espresso production:

advertisement

“For example, when we went to automatic espresso machines,

we solved a major problem in terms of speed of service and efficiency. At the

same time, we overlooked the fact that we would remove much of the romance and

theatre that was in play with the use of the La Marzocca machines.” Well, 15th Avenue Coffee and Tea corrects the sin. It will feature “Espresso pulled from one of

Starbucks’ old manual La Marzocco machines, which were phased out a decade ago

in favor of automated models that work at the push of a button.” Is Starbucks right to push beyond its ubiquitous storefronts

and look once again at new coffee and

restaurant concepts that involve different environments, more serious meals,

wine and beer? There are all sorts of

existential questions about how far brands can go, about the border fences

around them. Just how far can a brand be

pushed and pulled and stretched, and in which directions? There’s a yin-and-yang-ing to this

debate. There was period when the

conventional wisdom was that strong and resonant brands were brilliantly

elastic. As long as you were respectful

of the brand’s equity it could roam widely on the marketing range. Starbucks was a practitioner of this view. As the ultimate lifestyle brand, it believed

it had the perceptual reservoir to sprawl into a range of caffeine-free

ventures, all of which stumbled. “Joe” was a magazine produced as a joint

venture with Time; it lasted three issues.

Quirky merchandise like desk clocks and pencil sharpeners lasted 10

months. Even their reasonably

successful “Hear Music” label was silenced in July 2008. Interestingly, Starbucks’ stab at hegemony came during a

post-Cold War environment when America’s own brand power seemed equally

limitless. Coincidence? Perhaps Starbucks was guilty of its own “Imperial

Overstretch”, a concept popularized by the historian Paul Kennedy in a book

about the limits of the great powers.

Perhaps Americans were more open to grand ambitions back then, and we’re

now dialing back our aspirations. A

brand that’s everywhere from Beijing to Brazil doesn’t feel as cuddly and inviting

as one whose global sweep begins and ends at 15th Avenue. Has Starbucks become over-sensitized to its own limitations

though? Despite those who grouse and

gripe, Starbucks has a powerful and still magical brand in many ways. Just because it’s cool to bitch about them

doesn’t mean you don’t value them. McDonald’s takes the opposite approach. Despite brand hit after brand hit, from their

name becoming a synonym for oversized excess –

McMansion – to the muckraking of

“Supersize Me” – they continue to focus on expanding their core brand. Most recently, they chose to go after

Starbucks with McCafe; they’re not

spending their time trying to create a second McDonald’s that can accomplish

things the first one can’t.

advertisement

Something you won’t find in McDonald’s under any conditions:

patrons who wander into 15th Avenue Coffee and Tea will gaze upon a wall

that’s covered with quotations from Plato’s dialogues; Starbucks director of

global-concept design expects these words of wisdom will “inspire conversation.” Meanwhile, a protester outside the new coffee shop was

photographed holding up a sign reading “You

can’t fake local.” You can’t fake Plato, either.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement





advertisement