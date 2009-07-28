Imagine Pot Was Legal. How Would You Brand It?

Woeful state budgets have relit the long-burning debate about pot legalization—couldn’t California rescue itself by making weed legal, then taxing it? Meanwhile, more than 40% of Americans now favor legalization–which is the highest portion since the 1980s; Nate Silver, at FiveThirtyEight, has watched the trends and estimates that popular support will become overwhelming in 15 years time.

So Print, the hoary graphic-design magazine, posed a challenge to four top designers: How should the package of legal weed actually look? Each of them took a radically different approach.

Lust, a graphic design

practice in Amsterdam, tackled the controversy of the product head-on—albeit in a very dry, very arch manner. They opted to cover the package in infographics about weed, and its effects–which they claim would create an anti-brand brand, and also, presumably, turn the product into something more neutral than the demon weed. The only stoner reference is the Jamaican & Rastafarian color themse:

The New York office of Base worked

with its branches in Europe, to create a goofy nod towards weed’s illegal past, with containers made from repurposed packaging from other brands–in other words, a reference to the stash boxes ubitquitous in dorm rooms all over the country: