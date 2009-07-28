Talk the Talk and Walk the Walk

Last week I introduced an interesting hotel investment firm, Thayer Lodging . The owners, Lee Pillsbury and Fred Malek, were not new to the hotel game. They were part of a team that had driven jaw-dropping growth for Marriott Hotels . Fred was Marriott’s president, and Lee was his head of strategy. In just six years, from 1982 to 1988, they had driven a four-fold increase in sales and five-fold increase in profit. They grew from about 100 hotels to 750 over the same period. And Wall Street justly rewarded Marriott’s stock, which grew eight-fold.

A dissection of how this team engineered such amazing growth reveals from a very early stage that Lee and Fred are classic “outthinkers.” Specifically, they unleash a stream of rapid-fire innovations that keeps the competition off balance. Competing with Marriott for those six years was like trying to drink from a fire hose.

The key, Lee shared with me, is preparation.

When Lee and Fred first started at Marriott, they conducted a large study of customer preferences (a “conjoint analysis” for you statisticians). They interviewed many business travelers, their target customers, and asked them about their preferences. From this research, Lee and Fred identified and prioritized the 100 most critical factors that determine whether or not a business traveler would prefer Marriott.

This intelligence armed Marriott with enough ideas to outthink its competitors for years. The team knew, for example, that the number one concern for business travelers was that their reservation would be honored when they got in late.

Imagine that you’ve landed after a long and delayed flight, rented a car and made your way to your hotel, calculating how much sleep you may be able to eke out before rising for your 8 a.m. presentation. You press on the gas, and hustle to the check-in counter thinking positive thoughts like, “Six hours of sleep will be enough, five and a half hours will be enough.” Then the desk clerk tells you that your room was given away because they were not sure you were going to make it.

This was the scenario that most weighed on business travelers’ minds. So Lee and Fred decided to offer the “no walk guarantee.” This guarantee promised that if your room was not available when you got to a Marriott hotel, then the hotel would pay for your room at another hotel, for your car to get there, and give you a $100 certificate.