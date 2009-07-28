Why Your Next Favorite Notebook Will Be From New Leaf Paper

New Leaf Paper has made high-quality recycled paper since the 1990s in the hopes of inspiring a fundamental shift toward

environmental responsibility in the paper industry. But for a long time their product lines of coated, uncoated, and board grade papers were only offered wholesale, so even if their example was shining, their impact was subdued. As brand partners since 2007, the Willoughby Innovation Lab helped bring New Leaf to the mainstream, making it the first 100% recycled paper offered in major retailers like Office Depot.

NO SCREAMING GREEN

The majority of New Leaf Paper products use 100% post-consumer fiber, far higher than the industry standard of 30% post-consumer fiber found in most recycled products. Processing is chlorine-free, and in addition, New Leaf has another line of paper from Costa Rica that uses byproducts from banana and palm tree farming. Packaging also encourages consumers to recycle.

New Leaf wanted to make its debut to a wider audience by creating

a 100% recycled line of notebooks equal in quality, paper brightness

and weight to virgin paper. Since there would be no discernable difference betwen the papers, the designers decided on a strategy of producing a stylish product that just happened to

be green. “Just because a notebook contains recycled paper doesn’t mean it has to

scream “THE WORLD WILL END IF YOU DON’T RECYCLE” across the front

cover,” says design director Zack Shubkagel. “A little subtlety goes a long way.”

BACK TO SCHOOL

Launching the new line put the team from Willoughby Innovation Lab in front of some of their most discerning consumers: Students aged 12-18. Working closely with New Leaf brand manager Winette Winston, the designers employed ethnographic studies and focus groups and the findings suggested that this age group was, in fact, not comfortable wearing

green on their sleeves. “They wished to quietly support a more

environmentally responsible product but feared blasting that to the

world on the cover of their notebooks,” says principal Ann Willoughby.