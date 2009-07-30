How Do Companies Manage Multiple Users on Twitter and Other Social Media Accounts?

This year at SXSW I moderated a panel about OpenID, OAuth and data portability in the Enterprise . We had a community lunch after the panel, and walking back to the convention center, I had an insight about a key missing piece of software — Privileged Account Management (PAM) for the Social Web — how are companies managing multiple employees logging in to their official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts?

b) When an employee leaves (retires, quits, laid off, fired), the company must terminate this identity in the computer systems so that the employee no longer has access to these systems.

a) An employee is hired by a company. In order to login to the company’s computer systems to do their work (assuming they are a knowledge worker), they need to be provisioned with an “identity” that they can use to log in to the company systems.

There are two words you need to know to get IdM and the enterprise: “ provisioning ” and “ termination “.

I thought I should also explain some key things to help understand conventional PAM then get to social web PAM in this post covering:

So, an employee uses the company identity to do their work and the company keeps logs of what they do on company systems. This kind of logging is particularly important for things like accounting systems – it is used to audit and check that things are being accurately recorded, and who did what in these systems is monitored, thus addressing fraud with strong accountability.

I will write more about other key words to understand about IdM in the enterprise (authentication, authorization, roles, directories) but I will save these for another post.

2) Ok, so what is Privileged Account Management in the Enterprise?

A privileged account is an “über”-account that has special privileges. It is the root account on a UNIX system, a Windows Administrator account, the owner of a database or router access. These kinds of accounts are required for the systems to function, are used for day-to-day maintenance of systems and can be vital in emergency access scenarios.

They are not “owned” by one person, but are instead co-managed by several administrators. Failure to control access to privileged accounts, knowing who is using the account and when, has led to some of the massive frauds that have occurred in financial systems. Because of this, the auditing of logs of these accounts are now part of compliance mandates in:

Sarbanes-Oxley

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

HIPAA

Privileged Account Management (PAM) tools help enterprises keep track of who is logged into a privileged account at any given time and produce access logs. One way this software works is: an administrator logs in to the PAM software, and it then logs in to the privileged account they want access to. The privileged account management product grants privileged user access to privileged accounts [1].