Though it might seem counter-intuitive, the Second Life Community Convention hosts a real-world meet-up for participants in SL’s virtual world. Grappling with issues like “how can virtual reality make us healthier?” and “real life religion within Second Life,” the convention will culminate with a talk from futurism guru Ray Kurzweil on the types of communications virtual worlds enable.
August 15
Second Life Community Convention
San Francisco
