Toastmasters International Convention 2009

Don’t be afraid to raise a glass this weekend at Toastmasters International’s annual convention, but if you do, you’d best not botch the accompanying speech. The organization, whose singular objective is to help members become better leaders by teaching them to speak in front of crowds, will no doubt set a high standard for oratory. Several—you guessed it—speakers will lecture on topics such as “engaging your audience” and “using humor appropriately,” the latter ostensibly to help members gauge when it’s okay to break out a “that’s what she said” on a conference call.