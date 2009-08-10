Bonn Climate Change Talks

As the Kyoto Protocol nears its expiration in 2012, the deadline to hammer out new standards for climate change mitigation approaches. U.N. member nations and the parties to the Kyoto Protocol will sit down in Bonn this week to weigh proposals for slashing greenhouse gas emissions across the globe, as world leaders are racing to ratify a new set of internationally binding parameters at a Copenhagen summit in December. Past meetings have yielded little in the way of tangible progress toward a new agreement, so here’s hoping that with a deadline breathing down their necks, leaders will be feeling the heat.