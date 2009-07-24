A Millennial’s Guide to Millennial Guides

If you’ve read any magazines, Web sites, newspapers, or books in the last decade, you probably know who I am. You know I have a three-second attention span, because I was weaned on emails, texts, and instant messages. You know I’m a self-esteem junkie, because I got participation trophies when I played little-league baseball. You know I’m totally narcissistic, because I have a Facebook page, and a Twitter account, and a Last.fm profile. And you know the buzzword that’s being tossed around to describe me and the other 92 million 9- to 29-year-olds who are theoretically just like me: Millennials.

In recent years, a growing number of 30-, 40-, and 50-something authors have written books detailing how, exactly, my traits will transform your workplace. They’ve read the research, talked to some token teens, and branded their findings with sensational titles, such as The Trophy Kids Grow Up: How the Millennial Generation Is Shaking Up the Workplace, and Generation Me: Why Today’s Young Americans Are More Confident, Assertive, Entitled–and More Miserable Than Ever Before. By and large, these books are long, boring and peppered with irritating half-truths. In Trophy Kids, for example, there’s a whole page dedicated to deciphering text-message lingo, replete with acronyms like “CRBT” (crying really big tears) and “FOMC” (falling off my chair)–none of which I have ever sent, received, or heard anyone say. And in Generation Me, Jean M. Twenge, Ph.D., posits that the 1994 movie Clerks is “a pretty accurate illustration of how young people talk, with about two swear words in every line.” Gimme a f***ing break.

At my editor’s request, however, I set aside my preconditions–which, according to Twenge, is a very un-millennial-like thing to do–and plodded through four of these so-called “youth culture” guides, hoping to discover something new about my peers (and maybe even myself). Here’s what I learned:

1. “If you don’t tell us you love us, we might break up with you.“

Because millennials grew up listening to Mr. Rogers saying we’re special, we need that same kind of approval from our bosses, preferably on a day-to-day basis. And bosses, let’s hope you can deliver! As Drs. Joanne Sujansky and Jan Ferri-Reed explain in Keeping the Millennials: Why Companies are Losing Billions in Turnover to This Generation–and What to Do About It, you have to let promising millennials “know that you consider them to be keepers. Leaving them in the dark…does nothing for their self-esteem.” And if we’re not happy, we’ll walk. “I was actually considering leaving [my] company before [my boss] told me how much she appreciated me,” a young person told Sujansky and Ferri-Reed. Um, okay. But from one millennial to another: In this economy, you should probably start feeling appreciated for oh, I dunno, being employed.

2. “Because, let’s be honest, we’re pretty fabulous.”