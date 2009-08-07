17th World Congress on Ergonomics

In the feel-good event of the summer, designers and researchers will gather in Beijing to swap the latest in research, theories and practices in the field of ergonomics and human factors engineering. Themed “Changes, Challenges and Opportunities,” the conference isn’t just looking for ways to improve the Aeron chair; they’re tackling everything from aerospace ergonomics to occupational agricultural problems in the third world. Knowing that top minds in engineering and design are putting their heads together to tackle such issues should make everyone a little more comfortable.