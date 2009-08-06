advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

National Hobo Convention

By Clay Dillow1 minute Read

Pack your rucksack and catch the overnight freight to Britt this Saturday, where the National Hobo Convention will celebrate all things vagabond during a weekend of flea markets, hobo poetry, and even a hobo memorial service for those that caught the midnight train to glory. Bum a ride over to City Park by noon today to catch a free helping of Britt’s Mulligan Stew, a Hobo Convention tradition involving 20 stew pots, 450 pounds of beef, 900 pounds of potatoes, and 5,000 rail-weary wayfarers.

August 8
National Hobo Convention
Britt, IA

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com

Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life