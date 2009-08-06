Pack your rucksack and catch the overnight freight to Britt this Saturday, where the National Hobo Convention will celebrate all things vagabond during a weekend of flea markets, hobo poetry, and even a hobo memorial service for those that caught the midnight train to glory. Bum a ride over to City Park by noon today to catch a free helping of Britt’s Mulligan Stew, a Hobo Convention tradition involving 20 stew pots, 450 pounds of beef, 900 pounds of potatoes, and 5,000 rail-weary wayfarers.
August 8
National Hobo Convention
Britt, IA
