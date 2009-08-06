117th Annual American Psychological Association Convention

The APA was hosting this annual gathering before Freud’s ego conjured his “id,” and this year will be no different. Practicing shrinks and academic-types will come together to discuss the latest in research, writing and education, taking time to reflect on such important topics as “what psychotherapists have that the world needs” and “the sacred bonds between sibling psychologists” (presumably a screening of popular episodes of Frasier). So why is the American Psychological Association meeting in Canada? We’re not exactly sure, but we suspect it’s to mess with your head.