Are your internal brand messages getting crossed up with your external branding efforts? Untangle the mess through August 6 at the Internal Branding Conference, where speakers from such high-profile organizations as Hyatt, AAA, and Exelon discuss strategies for employee engagement, using Web 2.0 technologies to push steer your messages, and aligning internal and external brand identities.
August 3
Internal Branding Conference
Chicago
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.