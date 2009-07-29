What do you get when you mix U.S. warships, a crate race and 20,000 pounds of lobster? The Maine Lobster Festival hits Rockland through August 2, bringing with it Navy vessel tours, professional and amateur lobster cook-offs, an epic lobster-themed parade and all you can eat . . . pancakes. Don’t miss the crowning of the Sea Goddess July 29th; you’ll need her to bless the mind-bending bounty of crustacean you are about to receive.