All Points West Music and Arts Festival

The summer music festival circuit has mostly come and gone, but with Lollapalooza still to go in Chicago next weekend, All Points West is carving out a place in the summer schedule, with headliners like Jay-Z, Tool, and Coldplay casting a wide net for fans across the musical spectrum. In only its second year, the festival has been heralded as “Coachella East” (after the festival of that name held yearly in Indio, CA), having drawn more than 20,000 fans last year.