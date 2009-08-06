G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

We love seeing famous monuments fall in movieland. The Statue of Liberty, for instance, has been done (Deep Impact), redone (Independence Day), and done again (Cloverfield), but a toppling Eiffel Tower, as seen in the trailer for G.I. Joe, feels newer to us. Big bangs signal a big budget — and big hopes from fanboy lovers of the 1960s dolls (sorry, “action figures”) and 1980s toys, cartoons, and comics alike. The now de rigueur video game will be released alongside the film, and as with all toy-to-movie-to-game adaptations, expectations are low. But the promos for G.I. Joe proclaim, “When all else fails, one team won’t.” We so want that to be true. Yo, Joe! — ZW