François Robert Finds a Face for FLOR

The unintended consequence of industrial design and manufacturing is the parallel humanity that lives in the objects of our lives. It’s a global population and they surround us. A wall outlet seems to be expressing a face of fear. A baby’s pacifier possesses a bulbous nose. The front end of a vintage roadster can suggest some fierce facial features.

Welcome to the beautiful obsession of photographer François Robert, whose anthropomorphic perspective transforms door handles, mops, tools and parking meters into uncommonly curious creatures.

This summer, FLOR the manufacturer of carpet tiles made with renewable and recycled content, has reinterpreted Robert’s images in a product called “Find A Face”. They are bold, graphic and modular, a natural fit for FLOR. The system allows you to customize each piece to your space by combining both playful six-tiled versions, or change the shape by adding complementary solid shades. This product is ideal for introducing a touch of sophistication into the wilds of a kid’s room without compromising fun.

For decades François Robert has been an intrepid photo anthropologist exploring our industrialized world in search of these hidden “faces”. His photographs have been widely exhibited and published and have appeared in other products such as gift cards, books and posters.

The universality of this idea and our fascination with what makes us human is what fuels Robert’s work and enables us to see the world through his lens.

