Wading Through Electronic Stuff

OK, you’re a leader of an organization, group, department, team…doesn’t matter. You’re inundated. You don’t know what to look at first, and then there’s voice mail on top of it all.

How are you supposed to lead when you’re bombarded with all this stuff?

In today’s Management tip from Harvard Business Publishing, Peter Bregman talks about two lists you should look at every morning. There is some great stuff in this article but there are other things to keep in mind…

People look at priorities and goals. There is a third category that might not fit into the first two and that’s pressures. If there’s a pressure that’s not an organizational priority or a goal it still has to be dealt with and quickly. It’s the last minute emergency, the hot issue or the glitch in a system. They aren’t categorized but happen every day.

Yes, as Peter Bregman states we are inundated with electronic information. Our inboxes are overflowing, many try to keep up with Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn not to mention other social media that is vying for your attention. As someone who wears many hats, Executive Coach, Advisor, Board VP, Teacher, Author and Writer, let me tell you I am not only inundated but had to make some key decisions as to what I needed to stay on top of.