What if the Spammers Are Right About Twitter?

Yesterday a cold chill came over me. For months I’ve been railing against the influx of “snake oil sales associates” on Twitter who have been clogging my Twitter feed with their tweets on easy ways to make money online, autoresponders that tease me with promises of page one rankings at Google, or beautiful avatars who want to share their naked pix with me.

The massive amount of hard-sell tactics, autoresponders and skanky avatars are ruining Twitter; making it more difficult to find real people, have real conversations, and make real connections with friends, followers and contacts.

In fact, Twitter recently has been cracking down on these spammers, as TechCrunch recently reported. (Of course, they reported the same thing last May.)

And here’s where the cold chill came over me; because as I thought about it, I got to wondering: what if the spammers are right, and I’m wrong?

What if while I slept, a critical mass of people who don’t get Twitter, who don’t understand that it’s not a place for the hard sell, for tacky come-ons, for one-sided conversations, for auto-followbacks (guilty), all moved in and took over the place? What if the inmates are running the asylum?

What if the guy who warned me about “loosing the chance to skyrock with Twitter” is on the right side of history?



You might think the creators get to decide what the tool should be used for. However, eBay was originally started as a way for collectors to buy and sell Pez dispensers…at least according to the origin myth. YouTube was created because it was difficult to email videos to friends…I’m sure they didn’t expect that Ford Models would later set up a popular channel there. Come to think of it, do you think the people behind ARPnet expected that it would launch a flood of e-commerce, social networking and niche porn sites?

No, creators don’t get to decide what their products will ultimately be used for. How about early adopters?