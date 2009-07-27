AT&T Plays the B**tard Censor, Starts Blocking 4Chan’s /b/? [Updated]

There are reports surfacing that suggest AT&T has begun blocking access to parts of 4chan. Oh-oh. Considering how popular its message boards are, and the net-rascals who frequent them, AT&T’s just censored the wrong bunch.

If you’re not up on 4chan, then you need to know it’s an image-centric message board, notionally used for posting images with a manga and anime-leaning and then facilitating discussion. But it’s actually far more than that–it’s a thriving online community, aided by anonymous posting and liberal posting rules. It’s given the world the lolcat phenomenon, rickrolling, and it’s where Sarah Palin’s private email messages first appeared. It’s a place where hackers can let off steam and perhaps organize pranks or attacks on a range of sites. The most popular message board, /b/, whose users are dubbed btards, has been called “the asshole of the Internet,” and seems to exist to let random threads develop, or perhaps to fester.

Enter AT&T, the huge national telecom company and now, it seems, an Internet censor. Tech Central began popping up stories like “Users of AT&T’s DSL Internet access across many states in the U.S. are reporting that they are being blocked from the infamous /b/ message board” yesterday. Further data arrived suggesting it wasn’t in all states, but then 4chan’s founder, Moot, chimed in and confirmed AT&T’s actions.

Why’s it doing this? Only AT&T knows, and so far they’re not telling. When it finally does come clean on the issue, it’s likely the company will trot out motives along the lines of preventing piracy or hacking, or maybe even preserving national security (who knows? just possibly). But blocking 4chan isn’t the same as blocking any other Web site: The community has already begun to organize its response–and it could get ugly. There’s a clarion call for sanity among /b/ users, though, coming from a posting at EncyclopediaDramatica, pushing for a response along legitimate complaint lines, rather than illegal acts which would merely justify the shutdown. “Flood the callcenters and inboxes of AT&T…Then make the honest threat of service cancellation if this censorship isn’t undone,” it suggests.

Most interestingly, there’s a suggestion AT&T’s actually breaking the law by blocking parts of 4chan–it seems the FCC Comcast/Bit Torrent ruling covers the issue, and this stipulates that ISP’s may only traffic-slow or cap connection speeds rather than blocking access.

This news is already the number two trending topic on Google trends, and number three on Twitter. Watch this space.