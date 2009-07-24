Can Twitter Save California’s Budget Crisis?

Last week, an embattled Governor Schwarzenegger gave an exasperated thanks to his Twitter followers for suggesting ways California could squeeze revenue into the state budget. As government waste stacks more zeros onto California’s debt clock, isn’t it time the State leveraged technology to crowd source its citizens?

California Uncovers (Negative) Cash

California citizens have already unearthed millions in government waste. For example, in his weekly address, Schwarzenegger profiled the discovery of a $111,000 medical device “collecting dust,” which was notified via California’s anonymous tipline, wastewatch.com. Additional savings of over $24 million has come from the notification of underused state vehicles. Altogether, from both big and small waste, the state can pull together enough money to hire hundreds of teachers, policemen, and construction workers.

Soliciting information:

On top of alerting city officials to waste, citizens happen to be a great source of serendipity. Schwarzenegger has publically thanked twitter followers for sending in useful ideas. One such suggestion was to use his celebrity signature to boost the sale price of government items:

@Schwarzenegger:“That’s a great idea, @RyanStothard. I think I’ll sign some items to bring in more $ at the auction”

This suggestion came in handy given a previous idea to sell unused government items on the free listing website, Craigslist.