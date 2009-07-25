LeaderShaping your Way out of the Downturn

The power in this program stems from using the Laws of Performance Management combined with the military strategies from the United States Marine Corps. The Laws of Performance Management does not offer a rule or code to follow, but distinguishes the moving parts at work behind defining a process for setting goals and regularly checking progress toward achieving the desired outcomes and effects as observable phenomenon. A law is invariable, a system of rules usually enforced through a process and by institutions. It shapes politics, economics and society in numerous ways and serves as a primary social mediator in relations between people – whether you believe that the military does more than just fight wars or not doesn’t lessen its effect on you.
The greatest advances in history have come at times of uncertainty and economic despair that called for applying newly discovered laws and strategies. Think of Sir Isaac Newton’s laws of motion. They describe the relationship between the forces acting on a body to the motion of the body. When applied in a business context, they become powerful and predictive. When the Laws of Performance Management combined with the U.S. Marine Corps stratagem are applied, performance and leadership transforms to a higher level of understanding and purpose far beyond what most people think is possible. It does not occur in small subsets, but all at once, as individuals and organizations rewrite their Future Picture.
The opening segment of the program, the “Executive Education” overview, takes the stratagem one at a time, introduces and examines “The Six Levels of Leadership” and demonstrates how to apply them. You’ll pinpoint the effects of applying an “adaptive” leadership style through an interactive session and how to jettison what’s holding you back; create a future for yourself and your organization beyond what’s predictably going to happen. Along the way, you’ll likely see and transform much of what is holding you back (behaviors and values), both personally and professionally.
Through the journey of the opening segment, we’ll show how “The Six Levels of Leadership” will hold true, in any circumstance individuals and organizations may face – they are universal principles that will win at any time and in any scenario type. We’ll see the result of understanding and applying them – dramatic elevations in performance that can be used to lead you out of a downturn and re-orient the minds of staff and employees toward a positive vision of the future.
The second part, “Charting-off: Leadership Levels 1 & 2,” is about the personal face of leadership. This session shows how you can apply the stratagem – and in the process expand your own leadership. Charting-off is about taking the long walk down the short path to increase your level of Personal Proficiency and provides some guidance on how to take these new ideas out into your world. Charting-off establishes your Leadership Signature and increases your level of Emotional Intelligence – clarifying and critiquing the attributes of emerging and adaptive leadership. It looks at leadership in light of the Laws of Performance Management.
This segment identifies key leadership behaviors and value propositions, and how to apply them in and across organizational environments and workplaces. We also look at the new frontier of organizational behavior: working effectively in the emerging and developing world, creating sustainability in communities and generating the expansion of wealth (both material and in the well-being of people). This segment is intended for people interested in becoming an agent of change, raising their levels of individual and professional leadership.
The third part, “Plotting the Course: Leadership Levels 3 & 4,” helps you with understanding how-to experience a “Breakthrough” to begin your “Break-with” and increases your level of leadership, performance and execution all with the same amount of energy. We’ll visit national and international organizations through third party white papers, looking into diverse industries such as aerospace, energy, construction, and technology. We’ll even make stops at top U.S. conglomerates, the Wharton School of Business, Harvard Business School, Darden School of Business and other institutions.
The fourth part, “Raising the Sails: Leadership Level 5,” helps you with learning to lead teams into qualitative team building maneuvers that prevails over the challenge of change at a time that change is definitely required in most organizations. It explores expansive influence, leadership multiplication and cohesiveness.
The fifth part, “Into the Wind: Leadership Level 6,” helps you with learning to employ organizational strategic execution tactics (The OrgSx Paradigm) that permeates enduring greatness through a paradoxical blend of personal humility and professional will – and the disciplines of “strategic agility and flawless execution (debriefing) with a modest approach and an unwavering commitment to higher standards – individually and organizationally.
“The Six Levels of Leadership” is the stimulus to initiate and maintain the behavioral and emotional relationships necessary to develop the leadership traits needed to successfully contest rapid change: an interactive investigation that takes you on a journey to increase Personal Proficiency that leads to greater levels of Professional Mastery and respect. You’ll learn from one of our Master Facilitators how to lead at both the head and heart levels – from any position within your organization.
Based on the content of nationally-acclaimed leadership and team building expert, facilitator, and author Damian D. “Skipper” Pitts, the Six Levels equips you with the tools and knowledge to become the leader “you,” “your team” and “your organization” requires: The LeaderShaped Leader! Additionally, with the daunting outlook and uncertainties in the current economic climate, participants are able to examine the newest features of the program, “Success TRAPS: Understanding How-to Answer the Four Questions to Heal the Pains and Strengthen your Future Picture.” This segment works to help participants understand: Why am I hurting? What is it about “me” that influences the hurt? How do I prevent re-injury – although I know that it will be re-visited? And, how do I change my circumstances, current and future?
With a dedicated perspective, participants are able to navigate through various steps to ensure they follow the right path for the greatest benefit. Learning to transform into a LeaderShaped Leader, you’ll be able to transition top leadership, project management, execution and team building performance – all encompassed within the stratagem – the Laws of Performance Management combined with the military strategies from the United States Marine Corps. This program delivers the required skills so that you can execute and more effectively communicate to gain more retention from the people influenced by your leadership.
This program is not an academic study, although its conclusions draw on well-established lines of research. Our intent is to introduce these principles and illustrate how their application can enhance performance. The examples almost all come from cases in which we and our colleagues have been personally involved – and in some cases, from third party relationships such as Booz & Company, Bersin and Associates and others in the field of leadership, strategic execution, team building and performance research. We’ve been there, seen it and now we want to share it. In attending this program and reading the materials, journals and publications – and applying the stratagem – you’ll do more than find fixes to your problems and challenges. You’ll find the power to rewrite your future.
For additional information, please contact: Toll Free: (877) 838-3753