Plans For Microsoft Retail Stores Leak Online

A highly detailed proposal for Microsoft’s stores leaked online late Friday afternoon, and if it’s real, Redmond’s first foray into retail appears to be following the usual Microsoft formula: Roll up the best ideas of others and muscle their way into our wallets, if not our hearts. If you weren’t already depressed about the state of retail, Microsoft isn’t peddling the ailment that’ll cure us.

The PowerPoint presentation (naturally) takes us on a journey of “Emily,” a hot mom, for lack of a better term, through the Microsoft retail experience. Highlights include many of the same features we parodied last October as being extremely tired retail cliches: There will be an “Answer Bar,” a ginormous video wall around the whole store, community areas, and of course, plenty of computers to play with “Microsoft’s innovative technology.”

Let’s quickly take these one by one:

Guru Bar: Guru, eh? Real original. In the company’s defense, Microsoft Genius would have been an even bigger oxymoron. How about wizards? You could have staffers in

big cone hats that also happen to resemble dunce caps, which is what

this whole idea is: Stupid. Much like the whole retail “bar” concept, which is so played out, I am waiting for a “concept” restaurant to offer customers a “Bar Bar.” Simply schedule an appointment online and you can talk to a snooty person in a hip t-shirt who may or may not fix your mood.