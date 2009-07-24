Final Stage of the Tour de France

Cycling’s biggest event wraps up today, and whether or not controversial American favorite Lance Armstrong pulls off another title this year, it’s safe to call it a comeback. After returning from a nearly four year retirement to compete in this year’s contest, Armstrong has already made public his intention to ride again in 2010. The 37-year-old, seven-time champ has been criticized for being a bit of a playboy, a lover of the limelight, and even a cheater—a well-publicized doping scandal marred his final Tour de France win. But you have to hand it to the guy; when it comes to bouncing back, there’s no one better.