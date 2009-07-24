24th Anniversary of the Electric Dylan Incident

When Bob Dylan took the stage with an electric guitar at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, he was booed by fans loyal to folk’s acoustic roots. Twenty-four years later, fans seem far more receptive to technological advances in music. But as instrumental technology progressed, vocals always remained the gold standard; you either have the talent or you don’t. At least, that was the case until Auto-tune came around. Though a decade old, the pitch-correcting technology never figured so prominently into pop music as it does right now; everyone from Kanye West to Madonna is using Auto-tune, correcting flaws and often layering a sexy robot quality over their vocals. While we could be witnessing the death of raw musical talent, some artists are bucking the trend: Jay-Z recently released a track titled D.O.A. for “Death of Auto-tune.” Dylan’s story suggests you can’t stop progress; still, we’re kind of hoping Jay-Z’s sentiment catches on.