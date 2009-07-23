Summer Movies We’re Afraid to See: Tyler Perry’s Madea Diversifies Her Portfolio

Tyler Perry’s Madea Diversifies Her Portfolio
Written/directed by and starring: Tyler Perry
Wall Street had better watch out!
Quote: “Low dividends? Oh, heeeellllllll naw! Not in my house!”
Plot Synopsis
Madea, the sassy matriarch of the Simmons family, is out of jail and ready to open a can of whoop-ass on her finances, thanks to Fidelity Investments.
RooftopComedy records live comedy every night of the year, with a global network of comedians satirizing everything from the boardroom to the bathroom. Go to fastcompany.com/rooftopcomedy every Friday for new RooftopComedy videos.