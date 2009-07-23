Summer Movies We’re Afraid to See: Tyler Perry’s Madea Diversifies Her Portfolio

Tyler Perry’s Madea Diversifies Her Portfolio

Written/directed by and starring: Tyler Perry

Wall Street had better watch out!

Quote: “Low dividends? Oh, heeeellllllll naw! Not in my house!”

Plot Synopsis

Madea, the sassy matriarch of the Simmons family, is out of jail and ready to open a can of whoop-ass on her finances, thanks to Fidelity Investments.

