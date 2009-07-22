The Central Park International Airport Hoax, Explained

Under the Great Lawn, tarmac. That’s the utopian (or dystopian) vision of the “Manhattan Airport Foundation,” the shadowy group which drew an Internet crowd this week by announcing plans to pave over a “blighted” and “underutilized” Central Park and replace it with Manhattan International Airport. The airfield would boast a single runway running the length of the park, long enough to theoretically land an A380 (although it might clip The Plaza on takeoff). The project’s FAQ addressed the fates of Tavern on the Green (relocated to the Food Court) and Strawberry Fields (replanted inside the terminal), while the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Central Park Zoo would presumably be sacrificed to progress.

Absurd on its face, the hoax triggered paroxysms of rage among commenters on sites such as Curbed and

Treehugger, while The Huffington Post

ran the story straight. Although central-city airports do exist and once

flourished–Chicago’s Midway was the world’s busiest until 1959–no one

has seriously suggested weaving runways between skyscrapers since Le

Corbusier sketched it in 1922 (six years before he first flew).

While obviously a satire, the question remains: a satire of what? The campaign’s creators have admirably refused to break character, even going so far as to publish a press release

interpreting this week’s vitriol as a de facto endorsement. But their

motives remain stubbornly opaque. Their immediate target would appear

to be the sorry state of New York City’s transportation infrastructure.

From their mission statement:

“New

York City is the cultural and financial capital of the world. It is

also our nation’s most densely populated urban area. Yet surprisingly,

New York City has no viable airport. JFK, La Guardia and Newark may

work for people who live in certain outer boroughs. But they are not an

acceptable option for the majority of New Yorkers, requiring travel

through some of the most congested traffic arteries in the nation. A

journey which by train takes nearly two hours and by automobile can

take up to three hours. For a place which purports itself to be the

greatest city in the world, this is not a workable model.”

In this, many New Yorkers and most foreign visitors would be

inclined to agree. American airports are commonly seen abroad as

symptoms of some deeper malaise. “Fly from Zurich’s ultramodern airport

to La Guardia’s dump,” Thomas Friedman has challenged his readers repeatedly in The New York Times. “It is like flying from the Jetsons to the Flintstones.” The Financial Times‘

John Gapper singled out New York’s international gateway: “If anyone

doubts the problems of U.S. infrastructure, I suggest he or she take a

flight to John F. Kennedy airport (braving the landing delay), ride a

taxi on the pot-holed and congested Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, and try

to make a mobile phone call en route.”