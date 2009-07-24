MillerCoors Might Be Sustainable, But Believable?

Last week, FastCompany’s Ariel Schwartz wrote an article about MillerCoors’ detailed sustainability report, and asked the question “ Is MillerCoors the Most Environmentally Responsible Brewing Company? ” My immediate visceral response to this question was, “No.” As individual companies, both Miller and Coors have spent years advertising to sports-watching alpha males. Rather than sustainability, I associate with these brands catchy slogans like “Tap the Rockies” and extreme skiers, un-PC jokes and Super Bowl sponsorships. On the other hand, there are several smaller craft breweries like Full Sail that have been talking the sustainability talk, and seem much more believable. Why is that?

With a little more research, MillerCoors is legitimately making a lot of the right moves on the sustainability front. As a mega-company, each step they’re taking will have a positive impact on the environment. MillerCoors very well may be the most environmentally responsible brewing company. The problem is, many consumers may have the same issue as me – overcoming years of built up brand perception. To be fair, Full Sail has a much easier job to do in marketing sustainability to the local microbrew-drinking beer connoisseur (a polite term for snob. Disclaimer: I can be a beer snob at times.) That said, they’re doing a lot of smart communicating in the process.

So, what is Full Sail doing that makes them seem like a more believable “green” company than MillerCoors? After all, both companies have developed well-thought out, detailed reports about their sustainability efforts. (Check out the MillerCoors report and Full Sail report online.)