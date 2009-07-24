WHAT CAN AMAZON AND ZAPPOS LEARN FROM EACH OTHER?

There is already a lot written about what

will happen to the culture of Zappos. Will it remain separate, will it be

integrated or will it be the ‘norm’ also for Amazon? I don’t know what will the

plan.

From a services point of view, it is also

very interesting to see what both companies can learn form each other.

Amazon

They have a fantastic website and from a

customers point of view it looks like everything is automated. That is fine, as

long as you don’t encounter any problems. Recently I did buy a video camera

from them with a tripod. It was until I get to the payment screen that it

became clear that they would not ship the tripod overseas. I have no idea why

that was the case. I went through a lot of hassle to disintegrate my order.

Parts which were okay to be shipped to the Netherlands had to be separated from

parts which were only shipped in the US. I really had a lot of problems with

this order, so I wanted to call customer service for some help. There was no

telephone number that I could find. I felt not being supported, I was only able

to talk to my Apple and that didn’t work.