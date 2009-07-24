Are You Planning a Vacation or a Staycation?

In case you’re wondering what a staycation is, here is a definition from Wikipedia.

“A staycation (or stay-cation, or stacation, or staykation) is a neologism for a period of time in which an individual or family stays at home and relaxes at home or takes day trips from their home to area attractions.”



Telling me to say at home and have a staycation is like telling me to sit at my computer and not check the news or email for eight hours. Impossible! I can just imagine telling my 15 year old son that we are on a staycation for a week, and explaining that it was a form of vacation and we were going to spend the week going to local museums, not answer the phone, no texting and no World of Warcraft. He would wonder what heinous crime he had committed to be punished like that.

As a business owner, it’s hard for me to imagine shutting my phone off, no email and no business transactions for a week, even though I’m in my home and haven’t really gone anywhere. That staycation would become a “stresscation.” I don’t know who would run away first, my son or me.

I suppose I had a staycation of sorts last year. I was hit by a car and stuck on my couch for several months. It was grueling.

I’m not saying that staycations are not good for some people, I’m just saying that for a business owner or business leader it wouldn’t be the most relaxing time.

Having a good life/work balance means that we’re able to be present in all aspects of our lives, and know how to eliminate, reduce or manage stressors.