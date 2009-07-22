What President Obama Will Learn at Cleveland Clinic About Health Care

The President has set out a broad agenda for health care reform, with “patient-centered” medicine as a major touchstone. His visit to the Cleveland Clinic today is a smart choice.

I recently spent more than two days with Delos “Toby” Cosgrove (pictured below), M.D., CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic, and his staff. When Cosgrove became the CEO in the fall of 2004, the hospital had long solidified its reputation for technical excellence, particularly in innovations around heart surgery. But Cosgrove was facing his new job with a new set of challenges, not the least of which was a growing competitiveness within a health-care system that was increasingly focused on wellness and new metrics around quality of care.

And Cleveland Clinic was getting poor reports from patients on the quality of their experience. “It occurred to that that I’d never cared for a healthy person before,”

says the one-time cardiac surgeon who saw his patients when they were

laying unconscious on his operating table.

A series of epiphanies followed, setting the Cleveland Clinic on its own remarkable reform process. How Dr. Cosgrove and his team guided the Clinic into the era of patient centered medicine is the subject of an upcoming Fast Company feature story.

But the empathy piece is worth talking about now.

A recent study by the University of Chicago reveals that 75% of patients don’t know their doctor’s name or what their doctor does all day, at least as it relates to them. And the doctors who do show up often make you wish they hadn’t. A widely followed bit of research on physician empathy from the Jefferson Medical College has begun the daunting task of measuring just how badly doctors can be at connecting with their patients. The news is both grim and oddly predictable. They’re not very good at all. “Female doctors have much higher empathy scores. Docs in psychiatry, pediatrics, family, and ER medicine tend to be more empathetic,” says Dr. Bridget Duffy, an internist and medical empathy and patient experience expert.

Duffy has worked with the Cleveland Clinic, among other facilities, to reorient their systems to be more patient centered. “Cardiovascular surgeons have the least.” (Heart docs are joined at the bottom of the list by anesthesiologists, orthopedic surgeons, and neurosurgeons.)