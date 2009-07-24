Everyone Loves the “Lotto” Especially If They Know The Odds

Every Friday vendors came around to play “lucky lotto.” These vendors supplied food, chinaware, and table clothes to Lee Pillsbury and Fred Malek , the owners of Thayer Lodging , a privately held hotel investment company that was formed in 1991. Unfortunately, the 1992 Gulf War hit the hotel business hard. To survive this rough patch, Lee and Fred had run up over $1 million in trade payables and, with only $50,000 in profit each week to spare, they had to decide who they could afford to pay and who would have to wait.

“Every Friday vendors would come to play the ‘lucky lotto,’

to see how much we could pay them,” Lee remembers. “These guys were terrific. They

kept supplying us because they knew we would eventually pay them.”

Lee and Fred did more than survive. The war’s grip

eventually loosened and their hotel venture grew. Today Thayer Lodging is one

of the largest hotel operators in the country. They operate a multitude of

hospitality related businesses – from traditional hotel real estate owners to

high-tech reservation services.

Today’s economy is also straining the hospitality market,

but even in this tough year, Thayer Lodging is still closing new investment

funds. In other words, at a time when the hospitality business is just trying

to hold on, Thayer Lodging is thriving.

How Lee and Fred have been able to defy the competition

offers several fascinating, and potentially company-transforming, insights into

what it takes to win while others worry.

The first lesson, already hinted to here, points us directly

again at the tangible, strategic value of ethonomics. You see, the suppliers

who rolled their dice in Lee’s and Fred’s “lucky lotto” game weren’t sure if

they would get paid that week. But since these vendors received full and honest

disclosure from Lee and Fred, they felt they were insiders, part of something, and

that they belonged.

As Lee explained, “The first element is disclosure. We let

them really know what was going on. Don’t leave people wondering, ‘Why doesn’t

he return my phone calls? Why do my accounts receivable people call him instead

of him calling me?’ The reason we didn’t get collection calls was because we

were out front. We would call people we owed money to.”